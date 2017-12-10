Fire damages home in Huntersville

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Huntersville Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Officials say the fire started in the 1200 block of Blue Moon Court.

The Long Creek Fire Department assisted in controlling the fire.

No injuries were reported as the owners were not home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no further information has been released.

