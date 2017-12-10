Police: Driver crashed into CMPD car, crashes into building

A man crashed into a building after attempting to flee from officers during a brief pursuit.

Officers received a call of an intoxicated driver near Whitehall Estates off of Ella Jane Lane in southwest Charlotte Sunday morning around 6 a.m.

The driver attempted to flee from officers and side-swiped a CMPD car before driving into the apartment complex, officials say.

The driver suffered a head injury and was transported but the extent of his injuries are not known.

The officer did not suffer any injuries.

No further information and the suspect's name has not been released.

