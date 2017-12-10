'Chef Challenge' heats up for students on Monday

Three people are dead after shots were fired in east Charlotte Saturday morning.More >>
One person is dead after a car crash in west Charlotte early Sunday morning. The four-car crash happened around 2 a.m. near Billy Graham Parkway and West Boulevard. Officials say six people were transported to the hospital.More >>
A man crashed into a building after attempting to flee from officers during a brief pursuit. Officers received a call of an intoxicated driver near Whitehall Estates off of Ella Jane Lane in southwest Charlotte Sunday morning around 6 a.m.More >>
From the North Carolina Research Campus: Students from four Cabarrus County high schools are competing December 11, 12 and 13 in the 5th Cabarrus Chef Challenge, presented by Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA).More >>
The Rowan County Airport Advisory Board will hold a special meeting on Friday, December 15, at 10:00 am to make a recommendation on the construction of new hangars.More >>
