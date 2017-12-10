Airport panel to discuss new hangars

The Rowan County Airport Advisory Board will hold a special meeting on Friday, December 15, at 10:00 am to make a recommendation on the construction of new hangars.

The meeting will be at J. Newton Cohen, Sr. Rowan County Administration Building in Room 101, located at 130 West Innes Street in Salisbury.

The board has been discussing the possibility of building new "T- hangars" at the airport to accommodate new clients. Such hangars would cost between $500,000 and $1 million each.

In past meetings board members have said that such hangars would increase the tax base and fuel sales.

Any recommendation made would be passed on to the Rowan County Commission.

