Suspects and victim identified after fatal crash in west Charlotte

One person is dead and six others are injured after a car crash in west Charlotte early Sunday morning.

The four-car crash happened around 2 a.m. near Billy Graham Parkway and West Boulevard. Officials say six people were transported to the hospital.

A black 2012 Dodge Charger was speeding on West Boulevard before approaching a traffic signal at Billy Graham Parkway. The driver, Roberto Juarez Ruiz, drove through the intersection during a red light, hitting the passenger side of a black 2004 BMW 330CI.

The BMW driven by Zandria Lumanu Sapu, traveled into the southbound lane after being struck and hit a grey 2013 Dodge Avenger, officials say. The BMW came to a stop after hitting a white 2014 Nissan NV200.

The passenger of the BMW, Destani Breanna May, was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased due to the injuries sustained during the crash, officials say. May was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The rear seat passenger of the Dodge Charger and the driver of the Dodge Avenger were both transported to CMC with minor injuries. The driver of the Nissan was not injured during the crash and refused medical attention, police say.

After an investigation, officers charged Sapu with driving after consuming under the age of 21. She was transported to CMC with minor injuries.

Ruiz was transported to CMC with minor injuries and was charged with driving under the influence of an impairing substance, felony death by motor vehicle and driving without a license.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say speed and alcohol were both a contributing factor in the wreck.

Bill Graham Parkway southbound was temporarily shut down until troopers were able to clear the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.