Fire damages house in Concord

No one was injured after a fire damaged a house in Concord Saturday morning.

According to the Concord Fire Department, the fire happened at a house in the 500 block of Viking Drive Southwest.

Fire crews arrived around 10:45 a.m. and found smoke visible from the attic area.

Firefighters were able to control the fire quickly. Four engines and 24 firefighters responded to the incident.

No injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.