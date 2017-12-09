Black ice likely as temps drop below freezing Saturday night

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

* BLACK ICE LIKELY

* Cold week ahead

* Snow's done though...

Believe it or not, driving tonight might be even worse than last night - when many of us had snow falling. Temperatures were close to, if not above freezing last night. Tonight, we are heading WAY below freezing. We are heading for the mid 20s. That means that anything that is wet tonight could be frozen by tomorrow morning. Be extra careful!

NCDOT is working to salt roads and monitor interstates and bridges, which are most vulnerable to icing. As of 9 p.m. Saturday, they deployed more than 1,200 employees state-wide, nearly 16,000 tons of salt and more than 53,000 gallons of brine on the roads.

Sunday will be another chilly day. It will be sunny but highs will only be in the mid 40s.

As we move into the new week, the good news is that it doesn't look terribly active. It also doesn't look warm though. Highs on Monday will be in the low 50s. It will be in the upper 40s on Tuesday. We might not even leave the 30s on Wednesday!

We'll stay in the upper 40s to low 50s to round out the week.

Be safe out there!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock