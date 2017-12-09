SW Spiced Chicken Wings with Mole Dipping Sauce

Wings:

1. Seasoning: Combine 2 tbsp. each chili powder and paprika, 1 tbsp. each coriander, Kosher salt, oregano, and garlic powder, 2 tsp. cumin, 1 tsp. black pepper and cayenne pepper.

2. 6+ hours ahead toss wings lightly in toasted sesame oil or peanut oil and sprinkle seasoning evenly.

3. Preheat grill to 350 degrees. Grill wings until turning after 10 minutes until done and evenly browned.

4. Grill 2 poblano peppers, and 1 medium onion cut into thirds, until lightly charred. Cut and deseed the peppers and set aside.

Mole Sauce:

1. Nuts: 1/2 cup shelled pumpkin seeds, 1/4 cup pistachio nuts, 1/4 cup pine nuts (or any different combination of these nuts per reference). Heat oven to 375 degrees and place nuts on baking sheet, toast until browned about 5-10 minutes.

2. In food processor combine nuts, poblano peppers, onion, 1/2 cup lime juice. 4-6 garlic cloves, 1 tsp. Kosher salt, 1/2 tsp. each cayenne and black pepper, 1 tsp. each chili powder, cumin, and cocoa powder (or equivalent Mexican chocolate), 2 tsp. cinnamon, 1 tbsp. dark cane sugar, 1 tsp. white vinegar. Pulse several times scraping the sides. With machines running drizzle in 3/4 cup of olive oil until the mixture is creamy and smooth.

3. Pour the nut mixture into a saucepan and whisk in 1/2 cup of each chicken stock and cream. Bring the sauce up to a low boil and reduce to a simmer. Cook for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and keep warm until ready to serve. If sauce thickens thin whisking in additional chicken stock.