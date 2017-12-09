Pedestrian struck, injured in hit-and-run in uptown Charlotte

A pedestrian was injured after being struck in uptown Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of North Tryon Street and East 11th Street.

The person was transported to Novant hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, which has since been cleared.

There is no word on a description of the car or the suspect.

No further information has been released at this time.

