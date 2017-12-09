Power outages in Caldwell County - | WBTV Charlotte

Power outages in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV ) -

Around 1000 power outages were reported in Caldwell County due to inclement weather Friday and Saturday.

Officials say the weight of the snow on trees and falling on power lines were the primary cause of power outages. 

No injuries were reported in the county and the primary roads are mostly clear. 

Officials warn drivers to look out for black ice and snow on secondary roads.

