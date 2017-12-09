BLOG: Another possibility for more snow

Snow came through Friday dropping a sold 6"+ across the mountains and the foothills, and some places as far south as Cherryville, Lincolnton, Statesville, and Mt Ulla picked up 2"+.

Unfortunately for snow lovers south of there, we were never quite able to get the rain/snow line to make it down to I-85. But, don't give up hope just yet! We're tracking a final slug of moisture poised to push through the area over the next couple of hours, and this should be all snow as temperatures have dropped.

Accumulations will not likely add up to much, maybe another coating for areas North of 85 up to the mountains. Southward from there snow showers may drop a dusting but roadways will likely stay just wet.

The storm system pulls away with skies clearing out tonight, meaning temperatures will plummet into the 20s after the afternoon in the 30s. Any wet or slushy spots will freeze up. Chilly sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the low-mid 40s.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.