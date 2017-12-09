One dead after stolen car crashes on I-77 N

One person is dead after a stolen car crashed on I-77 northbound Saturday morning.

Highway patrol officials said the crash occurred between Exits 5 and 6 near Woodlawn Road.

Three people were in the car at the time of the crash. The driver died, and the other two fled the car on foot.

The driver was identified as Cameron Dequan Williams.

One person who survived the crash returned to the scene, but the other person did not. There was no pursuit.

The car reportedly reached at least 90 miles per hour and officials attributed reckless driving as the cause of the crash.

Officials did not say if any of the three people involved were responsible for the stolen vehicle.

