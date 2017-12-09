CMPD: Four people dead after shots fired in east Charlotte

Three people are dead after shots were fired in east Charlotte Saturday morning.More >>
Police are conducting a homicide investigation after one person was fatally shot at a 7- Eleven in southwest Charlotte early Saturday morning.More >>
Bundled up customers shuffled through a slush-filled parking lot as a wintry mix fell from the sky.More >>
So, we are facing cold and wet morning and evening commutes, as most areas will settle back in the cold 30s Friday (but above freezing through the daylight hours).More >>
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Precious Maxwell, who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.More >>
