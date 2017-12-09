Man accused of killing wife and mother, shooting 11-year-old daughter

Three people are dead after shots were fired in east Charlotte Saturday morning during a domestic related shooting.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Antioco Andrade Chacon is accused of shooting and killing his mother, Asuncion Chacon-Perez and wife, Marina Bravo Aguilar, in the 2200 block of Kilborne Drive at Woodland Park apartments around 8:40 a.m.

Antioco also reportedly shot his 11-year-old daughter who was reported to be in critical condition as of Sunday.

Police say Antioco was found dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

