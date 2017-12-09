Man accused of killing wife and mother, shooting 11-year-old dau - | WBTV Charlotte

Man accused of killing wife and mother, shooting 11-year-old daughter

(Fred Craft | WBTV) (Fred Craft | WBTV)
(Fred Craft | WBTV) (Fred Craft | WBTV)
(Fred Craft | WBTV) (Fred Craft | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Three people are dead after shots were fired in east Charlotte Saturday morning during a domestic related shooting. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Antioco Andrade Chacon is accused of shooting and killing his mother, Asuncion Chacon-Perez and wife, Marina Bravo Aguilar, in the 2200 block of Kilborne Drive at Woodland Park apartments around 8:40 a.m. 

Antioco also reportedly shot his 11-year-old daughter who was reported to be in critical condition as of Sunday. 

Police say Antioco was found dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly