CMPD: Man shot and killed wife, mother in double homicide

Three people are dead after shots were fired in east Charlotte Saturday morning during a domestic related shooting.

Antioco Andrade Chacon is accused of shooting and killing his mother, Asuncion Chacon-Perez and wife, Marina Bravo Aguilar. Antioco reportedly shot his 12-year-old daughter who remains in critical condition, reports stated.

The suspect was found deceased at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Kilborne Drive at Woodland Park apartments around 8:40 a.m., according to officials.

According to police, both of the women and little girl were shot inside an apartment by the suspect

They are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

