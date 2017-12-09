CMPD: Three people dead after shots fired in east Charlotte

Three people are dead after shots were fired in east Charlotte Saturday morning during a domestic related shooting.

The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Kilborne Drive at Woodland Park apartments around 8:40 a.m., according to officials.

According to police, three women and one man were shot inside an apartment by the suspect, who they knew.

Officials say the fourth victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with critical injuries. .

Police are not searching for a suspect at this time.

Names of the victims and additional information has not been released yet.

Police are canvassing the area for any witnesses. They are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

