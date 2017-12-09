7-Eleven employee fatally shot in southwest Charlotte identified

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after one person was fatally shot at a 7- Eleven in southwest Charlotte early Saturday morning.

Witnesses located a person with apparent gunshot wounds lying on the floor of 7-Eleven around 3:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Westinghouse Boulevard, police say.

Khaled Mohamad Elmerkabaoui, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Elmerkabaoui was an employee of the business, and was working at the time of the incident.

No additional information has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

