Statesville residents stock up on essentials for winter weather

It would be an understatement to say the bread aisle at the Food Lion off of Highway 115 in Statesville was picked over Friday evening.

Some bread shelves were barren by 9 p.m. Friday evening. It was clear shoppers had been stocking up on essential items.

Bundled up customers shuffled through a slush-filled parking lot as a wintry mix fell from the sky.

Food Lion employee Alexis McMillan scraped snow off of her car after finishing a shift at work.

“It’s cold and it gets on my nerves,” said McMillan.

She said it had been a busy day. She said customers were trying to get several key items because of the winter weather.

“The bread, the water, the milk, the eggs,” listed McMillan.

While many seem to have the same thoughts about stockpiling food, some don’t understand the practice.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and never have we been snowed in more than a day. I don’t think you’re gonna starve to death,” said Statesville resident Matt Nicholson.

Some roads in Statesville were packed with a thin sheet of snow Friday evening. Statesville residents hope drivers are safe on the streets.

“Y’all be careful tonight and make it home safe,” said Crystal Dolton.

