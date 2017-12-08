Checkers keep rolling in Wilkes-Barre

The Checkers hung on for a 2-1 win in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, earning their third straight victory and extending their point streak to a season-best five games (4-0-1).



Andrew Miller and Andrew Poturalski scored in the second period of a penalty-filled contest that saw the teams combine for 17 total power-play opportunities. That was all the scoring that Charlotte would need, as Jeremy Smith (22 saves) held the fort during a third period that saw Daniel Sprong put his team on the board in the first minute.



It was the Checkers’ second victory in as many visits to a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton team that entered the night as the Atlantic Division leaders.



The current point streak eclipses a 4-0-0 run the team put together from Nov. 3-10. Charlotte is 5-1-1 since suffering four consecutive regulation losses from Nov. 11-18 … This was Smith's first victory since Nov. 8. He has allowed just one goal in each of his last two starts, stopping 62 of 64 total shots … Miller, the Checkers' scoring leader, extended his point streak to three games (2g, 3a) … Of the nine (non-empty-net) goals scored in two games between Charlotte and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, seven came on special teams … Charlotte's 10 power-play opportunities tonight were a season high … The Checkers improved to 5-0-1 in one-goal games … This was Charlotte's second victory of the season when scoring fewer than three goals … Jake Chelios returned to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 29 after missing the last 14 games due to injury. He recorded assist on Miller's opener … Forward Lucas Wallmark missed the game due to injury … Forwards Mike Ferrantino and Nick Schilkey and defenseman Dennis Robertson were healthy extras.



The Checkers wrap up a quick weekend road trip with a visit to Binghamton tomorrow night (7:05 p.m.). They then return home to play six home games in 10 days starting Tuesday.

Press released provided by the Charlotte Checkers