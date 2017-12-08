Silver Alert canceled for missing teen in Concord

A Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a missing endangered teen girl from Concord.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued the alert for 15-year-old Precious Maxwell.

Maxwell is described as a black female with brown and black, long hair and brown eyes. She stands 5'3" tall and weighs 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy long sleeve shirt with Gastonia in white letters, pink pajama pants and white slip-on shoes.

Maxwell was last seen in the 3100 block of Roberta Road in Concord, NC.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Maxwell, who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Precious Maxwell should call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.