Two pedestrians struck, injured in hit-and-run in south Charlotte

Two pedestrians were injured after being struck in a hit-and-run in south Charlotte Friday night.

According to Medic, the incident happened near the intersection of Sharon Lakes Road and South Boulevard.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the suspect drove away following the incident. The car is described as a four-door red sedan, and the driver is described as a black male in his 50s, according to police.

Both people were transported to Carolinas Medical Center and treated for injuries, but are now stable..

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.