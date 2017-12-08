Bridges are first priority during snow for Gastonia city officials

Snow preps continue throughout Gaston County. Friday’s snow forecast happened to fall within the same timeline city workers in Gastonia were making sure equipment is ready to handle Mr. Jack Frost.

The game plan mostly consists of bridges as of Friday evening because the worst of the snow is supposed to happen later this evening and some of tomorrow. City officials wanted to make sure bridges were covered for drivers with salt and sand because bridges are the first to freeze over. The salt is for melting the ice and the sand is to give drivers a little bit more traction.

“We’re fully prepared for this, we'll go into the mode of 12-hour shifts if we need to. We've done this before this is not our first rodeo,” Rachel Bagley, Communications Director for the city of Gaston, said.

