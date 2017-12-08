Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in west Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in west Charlotte

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A pedestrian was injured after being struck in west Charlotte Friday evening.

According to Medic, the incident happened in the 2900 block of Reid Avenue.

The person was transported  to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

There is no word on how this incident happened and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly