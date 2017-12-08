Community organizations come together after West Mecklenburg High School fights and arrests

The day after multiple fights broke out at West Mecklenburg High School and several arrests were made, Community organizations are stepping in. Members of Men of Destiny and Team True Blue showed up at West Mecklenburg High School Friday to offer support. The organizations focus on young people and offers mentors.

"We are in this battle together," Team True Blue Member Yulonda Johnson said. "We have to come together and fight for them, that's what it's all about."

The representatives left their information with school administrators hoping they will reach out to them for assistance. They saw the video of the fight and felt compelled to do something.

"We are willing to do whatever it takes to have a safe environment for all students in all schools in CMS." Men of Destiny Member Gary Crump said.

While Crump fights for peace at schools he also wants fairness. A few weeks ago, there was an incident at Ardrey Kell High School which is located on the south side of town.

The principal kicked out about 500 students from a Friday Night Football game. School officials say students were drunk, assaulting each other and unruly. The only thing Crump noticed was there were no arrests at Ardrey Kell.

"Disruption is disruption, and it shouldn't be a difference. We need to do some work to rectify to make sure the rules are standard throughout the district," Crump said.

School officials say it is up to principals to determine how to handle disruptive students and that could be the reason why it appears to be different rules for different schools.

While Crump waits for what he calls fairness at all schools, he and others believe Men of Destiny and Team True Blue coming together will make a difference in the lives of the students at West Mecklenburg High School.

"Show them positive ways to deal with the conflict." Johnson said.

