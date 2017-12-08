Slick roads causing accidents across Rowan County

A burst of snowfall and cold rain combined to contribute to a number of traffic accidents across Rowan County on Friday afternoon.

The rain began on Friday morning after daybreak, then the snow started to fall, heavy at times, just after noon.

By late afternoon there were several traffic accidents reported across the county.

In one case a driver ran off the road on Sunset Drive near Hamilton Drive and ran down the embankment and into some trees. The driver was not hurt but the car sustained heavy damage.

911 telecomminucators were busy dispatching EMS, firefighters, and first responders to accidents. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol had calls backed up as they tried to help drivers.

A car struck a pole on Old Mocksville Road in another incident. A head-on collision was also reported in the county on Highway 70, and there were other accidents on 70 as well as Highway 801, E. Ridge Road, and Amity Hill Road, to name a few.

Two people were injured in the E. Ridge road accident, according to officials.

