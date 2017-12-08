Ballantyne-area house fire under investigation

No one was injured when a vacant home caught fire near the Ballantyne area Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home in the 1100 block of Beau Riley Road around 1:15 p.m.

Firefighters reported seeing heavy fire coming from the home.

It took 34 firefighters around 30 minutes to control the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

