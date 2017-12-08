No injuries reported in north Charlotte house fire - | WBTV Charlotte

No injuries reported in north Charlotte house fire

No one was injured when a vacant house caught fire in north Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. at a home on the 2400 block of Pitts Drive, near Beatties Ford Road. Firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke and flames when they got to the scene.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters evacuated the home due to a "partial collapse." 

Firefighters were able to control the fire within 30 minutes.

The cause remains under investigation. 

