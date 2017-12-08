High school in Caldwell Co evacuated due to 'threatening phone call'

A high school in Caldwell County was evacuated Friday after a threatening phone call was received.

According to a spokesperson with Caldwell County Schools, students who attend South Caldwell High School on Spartan Drive were evacuated to the Granite Falls Recreation Center on Pinewood Road.

School officials say the students who drive to school were already dismissed for the day but all of the other students were taken to the recreation center. Parents can pick up their children at the recreation center.

The students will return to the high school once the facility has been cleared by law enforcement officials. School officials say parents will receive an alert notification when the school has been cleared.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.