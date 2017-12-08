Three arrested on drug charges in Lincoln County

Three people were arrested on drug charges in a surveillance operation in Lincoln County early Friday morning.

Daisy Karina Holmes, 23, Breanna Rose Beal, 20, and Jacob Gavin Richard, 18, all face charges.

Deputies say detectives were conducting a surveillance operation when they noticed a vehicle driving erratically on Gastonia Highway.

Deputies say they eventually stopped the car, searched the vehicle, and found over six grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, marijuana and a pipe.

Holmes was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and displaying a fictitious registration plate.

Beal was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard was charged with possession of schedule VI controlled substance.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.