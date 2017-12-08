Woman struck by glass in west Charlotte shooting

A woman was struck by glass in a shooting in west Charlotte Friday morning.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. in the 2400 block of Pruitt Street. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say at least two people were shooting at each other when a woman was hit by the glass, believed to be from a car window.

The woman is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made, police say. There's no word on the woman's involvement or a motive for the shooting.

