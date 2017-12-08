Rock Hill man involved in police shooting on Thanksgiving charged

A man shot by Rock Hill police on Thanksgiving night was charged Thursday night.

Jacob Patterson, 30, was charged with five counts of pointing and presenting a firearm after being released from a medical facility.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at Patterson's home on Hutchinson Street. Officers say they were responding to a report of a man, later identified as Patterson, sitting on his porch with a gun.

PREVIOUS: Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Rock Hill identified

Officers said they spoke with him shortly before he pointed the gun at them and ran in the house. Police say Patterson had a mental health pick up order on him.

The Rock Hill PD SWAT team, negotiators, and support personnel responded to the scene. Patterson refused to cooperate with negotiators and come out of the house without any weapons, officials say.

SWAT entered the home and confronted Patterson, and two officers fired shots and struck Patterson.

Patterson was flown to Carolinas Medical Center.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Both officers, identified Monday as Lieutenant Carlos Culbreath and Officer Christopher Rowe, were placed on administrative duty.

Patterson is expected in court Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.