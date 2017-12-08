Several hospitalized in Ballantyne rollover wreck

Several people went to the hospital following a rollover crash in the Ballantyne area Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Johnston Road and Ballantyne Commons Parkway.

Medic says one of those involved in the crash suffered serious injuries. The extent of the other victims' injuries is unknown.

One vehicle flipped over in the wreck and another vehicle's front end was severely damaged.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say no one has been charged in the wreck.

Both lanes were back open by 8 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.