FIRST ALERT: Snow/rain mix continues to fall across WBTV viewing area

UPDATE: Friday 10:30 p.m.

The snow has tapered off in many locations. Parts of Burke, Caldwell, Avery, Ashe and Watauga County have picked up as much as 5-6” of snow. The rain is also taking a break in Charlotte and points south. We may be in a lull for part of the overnight period. However, the models are still indicating we could see the last round of snow coming in on Saturday morning. That could add some additional snow to places which have already picked up a good but. It could also bring some to Charlotte and other areas which haven’t seen any yet.

If you have snow in your yard, make the most of it in the morning. By afternoon, we should be close to 40 and we know snow can’t last very long above freezing. Enjoy it while it lasts!

UPDATE: Friday 2:30 p.m.

As of Friday afternoon accumulating snow is sticking in the mountains and northern foothills, and while we have had flakes spotted down closer to the I-85 corridor, nothing is sticking yet.

The rain/snow line will continue to dance on either side of the 85 corridor through the remainder of this evening. The biggest change to the forecast in regards to accumulating snow is for areas north of that boundary.

It does not appear there will be any huge breaks in the precipitation through the remainder of the afternoon or evening. This means totals will continue to add up for the higher elevations, with 4-8" expected in the mountains and northern foothills, and 3-6" in the southern foothills.

The rain/snow boundary should continue to gradually creep south over the next several hours, and especially once the sun sets, snow will likely have better luck accumulating. It also looks like there will be a final push of moisture that swings through overnight into Saturday morning, which means we'll have the opportunity to pick up accumulations through mid-morning Saturday. The totals below reflect that.

Outside of the mountains and foothills, a couple inches will still be possible. North of Statesville through Alexander county will likely be in the 3-6" range along with the southern foothills.

The Catawba Valley down through places like Lincolnton, the Mecklenburg county line, and through Salisbury will be in the 2-4" range.

Southward from there, places like Shelby, Gastonia, North Meck, Kannapolis, Concord, and Albemarle will be in the 1-2" range.

Metro Charlotte will as usual remain right on the brink of the rain/snow line through most of this evening. If we do see a changeover to fat flakes from time to time it will still be too warm at the ground to stick initially. Our best shot at seeing any accumulation in the city will likely come after midnight into early Saturday morning, where up to an inch could fall down to the South Carolina state line- again, on grassy and elevated surfaces.

The system finally pulls away by mid-morning Saturday, leaving a cold but dry balance of the weekend.



- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

Friday 10 a.m.

First Alert Day

Wintry Weather

Cold Weekend

The much anticipated round of wet/winter weather has entered the WBTV viewing area, prompting our call for a First Alert Day for Friday. So, we are facing cold and wet morning and evening commutes, as most areas will settle back in the cold 30s Friday (but above freezing through the daylight hours).

Most of our weather computer models are also bringing down enough cold air now to support a mix of rain and snow, but it will be the constant battle we always face around here which is: will the moisture and cold air line up at the right place and at the right time for this to happen? Either way, the end result may actually be the same: mostly just wet and really cold, as accumulating snow - especially on roadways - may be very hard to come by everywhere outside of the mountains during the day.

Looking ahead, as colder air filters in Friday night, there stands a better chance for a changeover to more snow, though unless it comes down at a really good clip, roads outside of the mountains may remain more wet than white. Northward from Interstate 85, accumulations of an inch or so are possible if everything lines up just right, and this will be mainly tonight. The zone north of NC 73 up to around the I-40 corridor is more likely to see one to perhaps as much as three inches, while north of I-40 and west into the mountains, accumulations are more likely to be in the three to six inch range. South of I-85, it may be tough to get more than a coating of wet snow on the grass, as this is an area where slightly warmer temperatures are likely to hold on longer resulting in more rain than snow.

Whatever we may see, it's gone by the weekend. There will be a few lingering snow showers through midday Saturday as temperatures fall to near 32 degrees overnight, then the rest of weekend looks dry but quite cold. High temperatures will top out only in the low to mid 40s both days and overnight lows tumble down into the 20s. Beyond the weekend, we face a week straight of below-normal temps.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

