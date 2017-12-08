1-year-old fatally shot in head during drive-by

So, we are facing cold and wet morning and evening commutes, as most areas will settle back in the cold 30s Friday (but above freezing through the daylight hours).More >>
So, we are facing cold and wet morning and evening commutes, as most areas will settle back in the cold 30s Friday (but above freezing through the daylight hours).More >>
I know that all Carolina Panthers fans are caught up in their team’s playoff possibilities, but consider for a moment Sunday’s opponent – the Minnesota Vikings.More >>
I know that all Carolina Panthers fans are caught up in their team’s playoff possibilities, but consider for a moment Sunday’s opponent – the Minnesota Vikings.More >>
The fire broke out at a home in the 1100 block of Beau Riley Road around 1:15 p.m.More >>
The fire broke out at a home in the 1100 block of Beau Riley Road around 1:15 p.m.More >>
The fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. at a home on the 2400 block of Pitts Drive, near Beatties Ford Road.More >>
The fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. at a home on the 2400 block of Pitts Drive, near Beatties Ford Road.More >>
School officials say with the possibility of snow coming in around 10 a.m., they didn't want to risk it. Friday has been declared a First Alert Day due to the potential mix of snow and rain.More >>
School officials say with the possibility of snow coming in around 10 a.m., they didn't want to risk it. Friday has been declared a First Alert Day due to the potential mix of snow and rain.More >>