Multiple school closings announced due to weather

Several North Carolina counties have canceled school for students Friday due to the weather.

Officials with Avery County and Watauga County Schools say both school districts were closed Friday for students and offered the day as an optional teacher workday.

School officials with Avery County Schools said with the possibility of snow coming in around 10 a.m., they didn't want to risk it. Watauga County Schools tweeted that the snow day program at Hardin Park Elementary will open at 7:30 a.m.

WSC will be closed for students on Friday, Dec. 8. It is an Optional Teacher Workday. The snow day program at Hardin Park will open at 7:30 a.m. — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) December 8, 2017

Alleghany County announced that schools will close at 11 a.m. Wilkes County Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. and all after-school activities are canceled.

Hickory Public Schools announced students who attend Hickory High School, Grandview Middle School and Northview Middle School will be released at 12:30 p.m. The Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m., school officials said.

School officials say all of the elementary and primary students in Hickory Public Schools will be released at 1 p.m. All of the after-school activities and games scheduled for Hickory Public Schools are also canceled.

Caldwell County Schools dismissed students around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Caldwell County school officials said the ACT test that was scheduled for Saturday has been canceled and will be rescheduled.

Appalachian State University canceled final exams and academic obligations beginning at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Officials said that Academic Affairs will communicate with faculty, students, and staff regarding options related to exams missed due to the weather.

Elementary schools in Iredell County were dismissed at 1:30 p.m. Middle schools and high schools in Iredell County are expected to be released at 2:30 p.m., school officials said.

Friday has been declared a First Alert Day due to the possible wintry mix of snow and rain.

