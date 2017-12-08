Salisbury woman, Statesville man charged in Iredell drug bust

A woman from Salisbury and man from Statesville were charged in a drug bust in Iredell County.

Deputies in Iredell say that on Tuesday, Sgt. C.W. Bentley of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Dodge on Wilkesboro Highway.

The driver, David T. Watson, 47, of Statesville continued to travel several hundred feet prior to stopping in a business parking lot after Sgt. Bentley activated his blue lights and siren. Bentley approached the suspect vehicle and advised Watson of the violation.

During this time Bentley observed a woman, Carma C. Jurney, 40, of Salisbury, who was a passenger in the car.

According to the report, Sgt. Bentley is familiar with Watson and Jurney due to having dealt with them on narcotics related offenses.

While speaking with Watson, Sgt. Bentley learned that there may be a syringe inside the vehicle. While speaking with Jurney, Sgt. Bentley discovered that she was in possession of marijuana and numerous prescription pills including Hydrocodone, Amphetamine, Clonazepam, and Subutex. These medications are illegal to possess without a valid prescription.

After further investigation was completed Jurney was charged with the following offenses: 2 counts of possession of schedule II, possession of schedule III, possession of schedule IV, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Watson was charged with driving while his license were revoked.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.