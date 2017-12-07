Chaffed over flags

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

A Vietnam Vet is chaffed over US and North Carolina flags that are flying over the Charlotte VA clinic. He says they are torn and badly worn and he wonders why on Pearl Harbor day, they can lower the flags to half-staff, but can’t replace them.

We get a look at something few rarely see—the inner workings at the Department of Social Services which is struggling to overcome the hacked servers in Mecklenburg County. DSS provides 1,600 rides a day for people who need medical attention. You can imagine how difficult that scheduling is when the computers are kaput.

Police and CMS officials are taking a good look at video of a brawl at West Mecklenburg High today. Seven students were arrested on the spot. More arrests could be coming. Students tell us the fights may be a result of gang-activity.

Snowflakes could be falling by the time you hit the road for work. Most of it will be mixed with rain in the immediate Charlotte area, but there could be some light accumulation to the north and west. Details in the First Alert Forecast tonight!

Please join Molly Grantham, Lindsay Tapases, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!