Police: Man arrested after fleeing from stolen car in Charlotte

A man was arrested after allegedly jumping from a stolen car and fleeing police in Charlotte Thursday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place on Augusta Street.

Police arrested 17-year-old Kievon Ratchford for possessing a stolen vehicle as well as multiple driving violations.

CMPD determined that the car Ratchford was driving was stolen in a recent armed robbery.

Detectives are working to determine if he was a suspect in the armed robbery when the car was stolen, or if he got the car at a later time.

Officers reportedly tried to stop Ratchford in the I-85/Freedom Drive area around 5:30 p.m.Thursday when he refused to stop.

At the time, police did not pursue the vehicle but were able to identify the driver.

Police later located Ratchford, when he jumped from the car and ran inside a vacant house in the 2300 block of Augusta Street.

Officers surrounded the house and were able to arrest him. Ratchford is currently on court-ordered electronic monitoring.

The armed robbery in which the car was stolen happened on Dec. 2 in the 2100 block of Beatties Ford Road. The victim told police that two males robbed him, and that at least one of them was armed with a gun. The victim was not injured during the robbery, and the stolen car is a 2009 Toyota Camry.

CMPD is not looking for any other suspects connected to the incident on Augusta Street.

No further information has been released.

