Molly's Kids: 5-month-old in York, SC just diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, meet Tristan Blanton

Hate stories like this. Five-month-old Tristan Blanton from York County, SC, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma just two days ago.

“When my son was born they said he had pneumonia,” Jenna Blanton said. “He was in NICU for seven days. I thought that was the hardest thing to ever see as a mother. I was wrong.”

Jenna said last month she told the pediatrician her son wasn’t moving his legs. They ordered an MRI. It came back clear. Jenna then took him to a neurologist to get a nerve study. They’d been waiting for results when Tuesday night Tristan started breathing really fast. The pediatrician told them to take him to the hospital.

“They put him on oxygen,” Jenna said. “They did x-rays and a CT scan. It ended with us being told our beautiful baby boy has a tumor on his lung. It was diagnosed as neuroblastoma.”

Jenna said her heart sank and clenched all at once. Then she couldn’t breathe.

It’s so early the family is still waiting on more tests. They have faith and hope Tristan will pull through. He’s still at Levine Children’s Hospital and they’re waiting for results to determine if there are any more spots.

“He’s strong and stubborn, I already know,” Jenna said. “He means the world to me and his daddy Chase. If you please wouldn’t mind saying some good thoughts for us. We follow all your stories on #MollysKids and never thought we’d be writing you about our own child.”

Oh, Jenna. Thoughts being sent. Please let us know.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

