JOHNSON C. SMITH: Golden Bulls Named to 2017-18 All-CIAA Cheerleading Squad

JCSU’s Temitope Ashorobi and Kierre Clark Named to the 2017-18 All-CIAA Cheerleading Team

Charlotte, NC – Johnson C. Smith University cheerleaders Temitope Ashorobi and Kierre Clark were selected to the 2017-18 All-CIAA Cheer Team. The standout student-athletes were chosen for their leadership and athletic abilities contributing to the success of the Luv-A-Bulls Program.

Ashorobi, from Boston, Mass., is a member of the Luv-A-Bulls Gold Team. This marks the second time that she has been an All-CIAA selection. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, In. and serves as a student tutor with JCSU’s Trio program. Ashorobi is also a newly inducted member of the Sigma Tau Delta International Honor Society, Pi Gamma Mu Social Sciences Honor Society, and Phi Alpha Social Work Honor Society. She is majoring in social work.



Clark, from Fayetteville, N.C. cheers as a member of the Luv-A-Bulls Gold Team for two years. Clark was recently crowned Miss Sophomore Class during JCSU’s Homecoming festivities and serves on the Sophomore Student Council. She is also majoring in social work.



The All-CIAA Cheerleading team will be introduced during the Super Saturday festivities on March 3rd at the Charlotte Convention Center.

