Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in southeast Charlotte

One person was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sardis Road North and Crown Center Drive. Medic said one patient was taken to Novant Presbyterian with serious injuries.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

The wreck comes one day after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle just a tenth of a mile away on Sardis Rd North at Krefeld Drive.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

