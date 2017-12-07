Deputies seek man in attack of NC teacher

Hoke County deputies released this images of the suspect in an assault on a teacher at a Hoke County elementary school (Credit: Hoke County Sheriff's Office via CBS North Carolina)

RAEFORD, N.C. (AP) - Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina have obtained warrants for the arrest of a man charged with attacking a teacher at an elementary school in what authorities said was a random act of violence.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said in a news release that the warrants charge 34-year-old Michael Lee Nivens with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Peterkin said the man entered West Hoke Elementary School near Raeford about 5:45 p.m. Monday.

The man entered through a door left unlocked for parents who pick up children from an after-school care program. The sheriff said the man asked about a former school employee and then hit the teacher in the head, face and hands with a metal object.

Capt. John Kivett said Thursday that the man and the teacher did not know each other.

