Men wanted in Hickory cellphone store robbery

Two men are wanted in the robbery of a Cricket Wireless in Hickory early Wednesday morning.

The break-in happened around 12:49 a.m. at the Cricket Wireless on N Center Street. Police believe the robbers entered the store through an air conditioning unit on the roof of the building.

An unknown amount of cellphones and money were stolen.

The men are described as being young and thin. One of the alleged thieves was wearing a black hooded vest over a gray short-sleeve T-shirt, dark blue jeans, and Champion tennis shoes. The man was also wearing a black backpack with light colored straps.

The second man was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt with a light-colored backpack. He was wearing black pants and skate-style sneakers. Both men were wearing what appeared to be dark T-shirts over their heads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

