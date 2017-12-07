Chester police officer accused of inappropriately touching woman at restaurant fired

An officer with the Chester Police Department in South Carolina who was arrested after he was accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a local restaurant has been fired, officials said Thursday.

According to Chester police, James "Jimmy" Johnson, 45, was arrested on Saturday and charged with third-degree assault and battery.

According to the report from the Union Police Department, the victim, who is the wife of a deputy, was eating with family at El Poblano on North Duncan Bypass when Johnson came and sat at their table.

The report states that Johnson was "highly intoxicated" after attending karaoke outside the restaurant. The victim said Johnson reportedly began touching and rubbing her leg, eventually moving to her inner thigh. The victim said she then allegedly grabbed a butter knife and "started stabbing [Johnson's] hand away."

Johnson, according to the report, finally left the table and went back outside. The victim then called her husband who, along with another deputy, went to the restaurant.

Johnson, who has been with the Chester Police Department since July 2017, was arrested following the incident.

