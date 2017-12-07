16-year-old charged with murder in death of teen

A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with the death of another teen in southeast Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 18-year-old Jaqual Malik Bennett was found lying in the driveway of a home in the 1800 block of Village Lake Drive around 3:40 a.m. on Nov. 4. Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Officers arrested Scott Bryan Penaloza Thursday morning.

Bennett's death marks Charlotte's 77th homicide so far in 2017.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

