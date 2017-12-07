Woman accused of robbing several people at knifepoint in Salisbury

A woman was arrested for reportedly robbing several people at knifepoint in Rowan County Thursday morning.

According to Salisbury police, 50-year-old Wanda Whitaker allegedly approached several people in a laundromat and YMCA parking lot off of Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury. Whitaker reportedly pulled a knife out on a woman who was doing laundry in the laundromat, officers said. Police say Whitaker then took the woman's money.

Officers say Whitaker then took a second woman's wallet at knifepoint in the parking lot of the laundromat. When Whitaker noticed there was no money in the wallet, she allegedly gave it back to the victim and said "I will cut you" before fleeing from the scene, according to police.

Whitaker then reportedly tried to rob a man in the YMCA parking lot but he was able to run away, police said. After the attempted robbery, Whitaker reportedly fled from the scene in a vehicle and a witness was able to get the vehicle's tag number.

She was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. Her bond was set a $25,000.

Police say no one was hurt during the incidents.

