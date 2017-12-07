Police: Woman attempts to rob several people at knifepoint in Salisbury

A woman is wanted for reportedly trying to rob several people at knifepoint in Rowan County Thursday morning.

According to Salisbury police, the woman allegedly approached several people in a laundromat and YMCA parking lot off of Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury. It is unclear whether the woman was able to get away with any money.

Officers had initially said the alleged armed person was a man.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.