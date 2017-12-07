Moped driver injured in Salisbury wreck

One person was injured in a crash involving a moped in Rowan County Thursday.

The wreck occurred on South Main Street at Grace Church Road in Salisbury. Crews have not said what caused the crash.

The crash was blocking several lanes for some time. Officials said the moped driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of the driver's injuries was not released.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area for some time.

