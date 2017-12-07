Man wanted for attempting to rob Gastonia bank

A man is wanted for reportedly attempting to rob a bank in Gaston County Thursday morning.

According to Gastonia police, the attempted bank robbery occurred at the Bank of America in the 2400 block of West Franklin Street just after 10 a.m. Police say the robber allegedly asked for money but was refused. He then reportedly fled from the bank on foot, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Police say no one saw a gun and no shots were fired.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

No other details have been released.

