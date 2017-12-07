Man wanted in string of Charlotte armed robberies, up to $1,000 reward being offered

Police held a media briefing Thursday asking for the public's help identifying a man believed to be involved in a string of armed robberies throughout the Charlotte area.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a white male robbed the Subway restaurant in the 4300 block of Park Road at gunpoint of cash Thursday afternoon.

Thursday's robbery is just one of seven armed robberies that have occurred at different businesses within a month.

On Monday, police say a man robbed the Carriage Cleaners on Colony Road in south Charlotte at gunpoint just before 4 p.m. The man robbed the business of cash and then reportedly fled from the store, police said.

Officers said the same man allegedly robbed China Fun on Albemarle Road at gunpoint just before noon on Nov. 15. Police say the same man is responsible for robbing a Smoothie King on Prosperity Church Road at gunpoint around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Two days later, a man who matched the same description as the robber in the previous robberies, attempted to rob a Papa Murphy’s on Lancaster Highway around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 19. Police said the robbery was unsuccessful and the man reportedly fled from the scene.

CMPD believe the man who is responsible for these armed robberies and attempted robberies is the person who reportedly robbed the Starbucks on Providence Road at gunpoint on Nov. 28.

On Nov. 20, a man also attempted to rob a Dairy Queen on Prosperity Church Road at gunpoint around 5:14 p.m. Officers say this robbery was also unsuccessful and the man fled from the scene.

Police say all of the robberies are potentially connected based off of the robber's physical description. The robber is described as a white man who is in his 30s. The man is around 5-foot-10, muscular and bald, police said.

CMPD released this map showing all of the armed robberies locations:

So far, no one has been hurt. Police are worried that could change if the robber continues his crime spree.

Police are offering a reward up to $1,000 in connection with case.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

